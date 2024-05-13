Tower Life building, jewel of San Antonio’s skyline and history, has stories to share with visitors

Customers could buy just about anything, including a house.

“Buying a home could be as easy as opening up a Sears Modern Home catalogue,” Salter explained. “You could choose from a Hollywood. A Martha Washington. Or any one of dozens more. Prices started at $650 and peaked at $5,140.”

At the Tower Life building, Sears occupied the basement through the fourth floors. The Smith brothers had other plans for the rest of the tower.

“And the second piece of their plan was commercial office space, which is what occupies the majority of the tower, largely inhabited by attorneys in the area because of the proximity to the courthouse, but also the construction company that built it — McKenzie Construction,” Salter said. “They wind up saying, ‘hey, I like this building, I’ll build it, and then I want to occupy it.’”

Opening day was a major success. Thousands of curious San Antonians showed up.

“The opening day of Sears was March 7, 1929. That’s when customers flooded into those basement areas and the first three floors of the structure to do their shopping,” he said.

Three months later the tower itself was completed.

“The tower opens on June the 1st, 1929, opening day. It’s said that there were 5,000 people inside the building, on the observation deck at the top of the building, dancing on the rooftop garden at the seventh level to live jazz music,” he said. “Five thousand people inside that building, and that more than a thousand people had to be turned away who couldn’t get there, because it was so crowded.”

Salter also shared his favorite tale about the building’s early days.

“A man runs into Sears Roebuck on November 17th, 1934, goes right up to the jewelry counter, which was one of the first things you saw when you entered,” he said.

The man was serving as best man in a wedding, and he was missing one critical item.

“His friend dated this woman for a short time, proposed to her, and she says ‘no.’ And so the friend keeps dating this woman and proposes again, and the woman says ‘no,’ ” he said. “And so the man unbelievably, continues to date this lady and proposes, and she finally says ‘yes.’ ”

Salter explained that after getting his yes, the friend wanted to get married the very next day, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church a few blocks away. But he didn’t have a wedding ring, so he sent his best man to get one. But the best man did not have a crucial bit of information in order to attain this crucial item.

“And the clerk says, what size of ring do you need? And he said, ‘I don’t know!’ ” he said.

So the best man bought 12 wedding rings — $2.98 apiece — and took them to St. Mark’s. The bride-to-be found her proper fit, and the couple — Lyndon and Lady Bird Johnson — successfully married later that day.

“That is the story of Lady Bird Johnson’s wedding ring right there, taking place on street level just inside the doors of what was Sears Roebuck,” Salter said.

The Great Depression marked the beginning of the end for the Smith-Young era.

Salter said Sears & Roebuck’s rent arrangement was based on a percentage of their sales. “So when their sales go to zero, their rent goes to zero,” he explained. “But that does not change the owners’ mortgage payment on the building. The brothers lose the tower.”

Over the subsequent decades, the building changed hands and names several times. It was the city’s tallest structure until HemisFair’s Tower of the Americas opened in 1968.

In 2022, a new set of partners bought the tower, with plans to turn it into residences.

“Right now, the guess is somewhere around 240, 244 residential units that will be there,” Salter said. “There is a plan for there to be restaurant and beverage areas, perhaps some retail.”

The process will likely take several years.

The $40 tours of the building continue until mid-May. They include stops at the basement and tunnel underneath St. Mary’s Street, the ground floor, plus the 7th floor and 30th floor balconies. Centro San Antonio receives a portion of the proceeds.