Political violence not new in US politics, but opportunities to lower the temperature remain

This weekend’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is not a unique event in U.S. politics. Politically motivated violence, including attempts on the lives of presidents and other elected officials, has a long history in the United States.

Political violence has also touched ordinary citizens, members of Congress, law enforcement officers charged with protecting our leaders and others.

Jeffrey Engel, David Gergen director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University and author of the forthcoming book, “Seeking Monsters to Destroy: How America Goes to War, From Washington to Biden and Beyond,” joined Texas Standard to discuss. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: When you heard about this incident in Pennsylvania, what came to your mind as someone who knows about the history of political violence?

Jeffrey Engel: Well, I think, like all Americans, I was shocked and saddened. And the first thought that went through my mind was not just that, “my goodness, I hope that former President Trump is okay.” But more importantly, I hope he’s okay because there is a really fundamental difference in the way that history is played out between presidential assassination attempts and, unfortunately, successful assassinations.

You know, I think most Americans in the last 48 hours perhaps have been somewhat surprised to learn that Theodore Roosevelt was shot while a presidential candidate in 1912 and that Franklin Roosevelt was shot at when president-elect in 1933. And those are really basically footnotes to history at this point, because thank goodness they were unsuccessful.

The ones that we remember that really changed history – and more disturbingly, the ones that can set off a cycle of more and more violence – are the ones which are unfortunately successful. So I prayed not only for President Trump’s health, but also for his health so that it would not start a new cycle of violence.

I think a lot of people, though, remember 1981. That was what a lot of folks thought immediately: the attempt on the life of Ronald Reagan, in which he was gravely wounded, although a lot of that information was kept from the public for many hours – in fact, days, until it became clear just how serious the attack was. Are there other echoes that come to mind?

Reagan, I think, is a very interesting case not only for the point that you pointed out – that the American public really didn’t know how gravely wounded he was for some time. More importantly, he also got at least a temporary boost in his poll numbers. He was having a very difficult first year as president when he was shot, and that basically gave him, if you will, a legislative reprieve for a few weeks and months.

But more importantly, and I think it’s important to remember as we learn more about the shooter in this case, we learned that President Reagan’s would-be assassin didn’t really go after him for political reasons. He tried to shoot the president in order to impress Jodie Foster, if I remember correctly.

And so, as a consequence, when we look at this immediate case, our first reaction whenever a political figure is fired upon is to say, “well, it must be from one of their political opponents.” And it may well be. But in Reagan’s case, at least, we discovered ultimately there really was no politics behind it. It was just a sad case all around.