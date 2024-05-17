Presidential candidates switch up debate schedule, likely skipping Texas State University event

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are changing their plans for debates.

This week their campaigns announced two new debates – one in June and one in September. That’s raised questions about the fate of previously scheduled debates, including one planned at Texas State University in San Marcos.

“Texas State was very excited to be named one of those hosts. Last year, they had committed to spend $5 million to do the hosting, but this has now thrown that into doubt,” said Matthew Watkins, managing editor for news and politics at the Texas Tribune.

“Both campaigns [are] kind of going rogue and working with themselves to schedule again. So a potential big disappointment for Texas State if they missed out on this opportunity.”

The Texas State debate would have been the first one at a college in Texas.