Sid Miller, eyewitness at Trump rally shooting, says he saw a woman seriously wounded

From The Texas Newsroom:

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said he heard six to eight shots and saw a rally attendee just behind him who appeared to be very hurt.

“I was on the front row standing up about 30 feet from President Trump when the shooting started. There was a lady behind me who caught a stray bullet. She seemed to be in pretty serious condition,” Miller told The Texas Newsroom.

The Associated Press is reporting the suspected gunman and at least one other person are dead. Trump’s spokesman said he was fine and being checked out at a local medical facility.

Miller, a potential future cabinet pick if Trump is elected again, said he suspected a small caliber weapon was used because of the sounds the shots gave off.

“At first when it went off, I thought it was a balloon. Second one went off, I thought, well, maybe that’s firecrackers. And by the third one, I realized that it was a gunshot, ” he said.

Miller said he saw the president hit. While most people took cover, he gazed around for the shooter but could not identify one in the chaos. Miller, a rancher, said he’d never before had an experience like this.

He wishes for the best for Trump and the rally attendees who were hurt. “We’ll just keep them in our prayers,” he said.