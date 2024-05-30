Former President Trump is found guilty in historic New York criminal case

From NPR:
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to influence the outcome of the 2016 election, a historic verdict as Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, campaigns again for the White House.
This is the first time a former or sitting U.S. president has been convicted of criminal charges.
On Thursday, 12 New York jurors said they unanimously agreed that Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to influence the 2016 election.
The decision came after about a day and a half of deliberations.