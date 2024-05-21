The Army has stepped up its training for tunnel warfare, a dangerous – and growing – form of combat

From the American Homefront Project:

After seven months of war in Gaza, Israel has still probed little of what’s believed to be hundreds of miles of tunnels – an underground network that Hamas uses for refuge, to hide hostages, to move around undetected – and to pop out unexpectedly and fight.

Tunnel warfare is becoming a common tactic on modern battlefields, and it’s one of most dangerous forms of combat, especially for the attackers.

Which is why groups like Hamas, ISIS, Hezbollah, and al-Qaeda have built underground facilities, seeking to blunt the advantages of the militaries hunting them, said Daphné Richemond-Barak, who authored the book Underground Warfare.

“For the last two decades, what we see is that this tactic has indeed become more popular with non-state actors,” said Richemond-Barak, an assistant professor at Reichman University in Israel and a scholar with two research institutes at West Point. “It is spreading as a global security threat, from theater to theater.”

Geopolitical foes of the United States – such as China, North Korea, Iran, and Russia – also are pushing more of their military and nuclear facilities underground, prompting the U.S. to increase its focus on tunnel warfare.

The Army has built several tunnel warfare training facilities, including one of its largest at Fort Liberty, N.C., the base formerly known as Fort Bragg. Simply called Range 68, it’s two-thirds of a mile of disorienting twists and turns, hatches, and doorways hidden in a mock Eastern European village.

It’s used both by conventional units like the 82nd Airborne Division and by Army Special Operations troops. On a recent day, a small Special Forces team slipped into a house and fired at role-playing terrorists with non-lethal rounds.

But their main target fled into a tunnel entrance hidden in a back room. The troops peered in, spotted him, and quickly started firing. Then they tossed a flash-bang, a grenade designed to disorient.

The soldier playing the role of the target scrambled farther, trying to lure them into a smaller tunnel where they’d be easier to kill. Eventually, though, they found another entrance and caught him.

Watching and listening from a fake house across the street was Mike Murray, who served three decades in the Army before retiring, He now oversees the base’s dozens of training ranges and helped plan the newer section of tunnels, which were finished in 2020.

“Just from my perspective, this is graduate level,” Murray said of the elaborate tunnel system. “We tried to make it as complicated as possible.”

An older section is filled with chest- deep water. Some tunnels open into spacious rooms that could be used for a command center, a medical treatment area, or for storing arms.

Others squeeze down until you’re crawling.

“You’re on your hands-and knees-type area in complete darkness,” Murray said. “You go from a larger tunnel system now on to literally something that maybe your elbows are banging the side of the walls.”

The man playing the role of the target in the training exercise was a Special Forces staff sergeant named Adrian. (The Army allows Special Operations soldiers to be identified only by their first names.) He said it was designed to make him the bait and lure soldiers into the tunnels, where they’re usually at a disadvantage.

“You have no idea how big the tunnel system is or how small it is, how compressed it is, how dense it is,” he said. “Where are the obstacles? Is there a trip wire? Are there false doors, etc.?

“The person that knows the tunnel system better, it’s basically a win-win for those personnel.”