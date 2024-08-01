Here’s how to keep X from using your data to train its AI model

Artificial intelligence language models are hungry for data. They constantly need new information to stay relevant. Many of these large language models, or LLMs, trawl the internet using articles, social media posts, or even video captions to learn and grow.

Trouble is, much of this data is scooped up without the permission of the author.

Our tech expert Omar Gallaga wrote in CNET that X, formerly known as Twitter, is in the spotlight right now for its settings that allow AI to access your data. He joined the Standard to discuss.

Highlights from this segment:

– The AI model being used by X is actually one developed by another of Musk’s companies, xAI, and is known as Grok.

– X users are opted in to having their posts and responses on the site harvested by the model by default. Users can only opt out on the desktop version of X by going to “Settings,” then “Privacy and safety,” and then selecting “Grok” under the “Data sharing and personalization” section.

– Harvesting users’ data isn’t exclusive to X. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, Google and even Apple are developing generative AI models that could be sucking up users’ data without their knowledge.