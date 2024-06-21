Typewriter Rodeo: Crane flies

Was your home swarmed with crane flies – also known as mosquito hawks – this spring? That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem:

Crane flies

Doorway haunters,

spider-legged skeeters,

once named the most venomous insect

in the world,

they float on stilts

and sepia wings, sage eyes staring,

but they have sailed these skies

for 245 million years

and they have never

once

stung.

Instead, they search

like we do

for someone to procreate with,

maybe, for love

But life is short – one day,

maybe two

so some never find it.

Still, they search,

these venom-less, big-hearted flyers

their whole day-long lives

so busy searching

most do not eat

at all.