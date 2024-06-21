Typewriter Rodeo: Crane flies

Was your home swarmed with crane flies – also known as mosquito hawks – this spring? That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem:
Crane flies
Doorway haunters,
spider-legged skeeters,
once named the most venomous insect
in the world,
they float on stilts
and sepia wings, sage eyes staring,
but they have sailed these skies
for 245 million years
and they have never
once
stung.
Instead, they search
like we do
for someone to procreate with,
maybe, for love
But life is short – one day,
maybe two
so some never find it.
Still, they search,
these venom-less, big-hearted flyers
their whole day-long lives
so busy searching
most do not eat
at all.