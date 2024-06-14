Typewriter Rodeo: Let’s Go

Each week, the Standard reaches out to Austin’s Typewriter Rodeo for a custom poem on Texas topics.

By LaCole FootsJune 14, 2024 1:46 pm, ,

Thinking about a Texas road trip? Pick a direction and get lost …

Let’s Go

Three house southeast
you’re at the beach
3 hours north
the stockyards and rodeos
are within your reach
go, get lost
a mere hour west
you’re in hill country’s peaks
and depending on your heart’s desire
you can find flat open roads
on which to speed and sight see
follow trails of histories
of which we rarely speak
learn names and faces of storylines
you’ve been taught to keep a secret
stargaze in marfa, create and release
you’re able to find
what you’re willing to seek
go, get lost
see what you retrieve

