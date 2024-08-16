Typewriter Rodeo: The Joy of Age

The Joy of Age

Those tiniest of lines

At the edges

Smile lines, right?

Because when you reach a certain

Point

In life

The things that perhaps

Have held you back

— for good reason —

Those things fall away

And like a stage curtain

This is your time

To step out

To shine

as YOU

Do all those things

That till now have appeared

Only in dreams

Take those chances

Try the new class

Gloriously sleep in

Or just jump!

In place!

For age is not something

To hide from

Embrace it

Step, or jump

Forward

And watch those smile lines

Beautifully

Beautifully

Deepen.

