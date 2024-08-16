Typewriter Rodeo: The Joy of Age

August 16, 2024

The Joy of Age

Those tiniest of lines
At the edges
Smile lines, right?
Because when you reach a certain
Point
In life
The things that perhaps
Have held you back
— for good reason —
Those things fall away
And like a stage curtain
This is your time
To step out
To shine
as YOU
Do all those things
That till now have appeared
Only in dreams
Take those chances
Try the new class
Gloriously sleep in
Or just jump!
In place!

For age is not something
To hide from
Embrace it
Step, or jump
Forward
And watch those smile lines
Beautifully
Beautifully
Deepen.

