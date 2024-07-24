Speed climber Sam Watson hopes to bring Olympic gold back to Southlake

Speed climbing is one of the newer events at the Olympic games. The competition consists of two climbers who race up identical 15-meter-walls. The fastest climbers can do it in under five seconds – including Sam Watson.
Watson is an 18-year-old from Southlake, Texas who happens to hold the three fastest times ever in speed climbing. He broke the world record twice in one day in a competition back in April. Watson spoke to the Texas Standard about competing in Paris. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:
Texas Standard: Why are you so fast at climbing up walls?
Sam Watson: That’s definitely an in-depth question.
I think being an athlete for my sport is pretty similar to being an athlete for any sport. So I’ve really personally focused on everything outside of what I do on the wall to be the best athlete I can.
So my lifestyle outside of climbing – my sleep, my nutrition, the workouts I do, my strength conditioning… Being just the best athlete I can be. And then, of course, just technically figuring out how I can climb faster.
So when you’re climbing up the wall, what goes through your mind?
It depends. Typically, like at a very high level, you don’t have a ton going through your mind and you’re just kind of focused and in kind of a flow state.
I think about my breath beforehand. When you’re on the wall, it’s so muscle memory that you don’t really need to think about anything. Sometimes you give yourself a cue of like, you want to do a specific move either faster or a little bit differently. But typically when you’re competing, you’re not thinking about something to do on the wall.