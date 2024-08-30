What’s the story behind ZZ Top’s First Annual Texas-Size Rompin’ Stompin’ Barndance and Bar B.Q.?

From KUT News:

There’s a framed photo in Tierney Rezac’s house. It’s an aerial image of Memorial Stadium at UT Austin — an insert that came with ZZ Top’s 1975 album “Fandango!” There’s text on it that reads “ZZ Top’s First Annual Texas Sized Rompin’ Stompin’ Barndance & Bar B.Q.” It claims it happened in the summer of 1974 with 80,000 “friends.”

Tierney was curious about the story behind this concert. So, she asked ATXplained about it.

“I’ve heard a lot of my dad’s stories about going to shows in the ’70s,” Tierney said. “His stories are pretty crazy, so I’m assuming that this one is absolutely bonkers.”

It is, in fact, absolutely bonkers. But maybe not for the reasons you’d expect.

Let’s put on a concert

The whole thing started in 1973 — a year before the concert.

UT Austin’s student government was looking to raise some money after the university cut its budget. They had done some movie nights and stuff but hadn’t really raised much cash.

So, they hatched a plan.

“We came up with the idea of doing a concert,” recalls Barry Leff, the student government financial director at the time. “I was appointed the guy to make it happen.”

The only problem was that Barry knew nothing about putting on a concert. He was a political science major. But, he did know they needed a venue. This was about four years before the Frank Erwin Center was finished.

Still, they were thinking big. Real big. They wanted to use Memorial Stadium, where the Texas Longhorn football team played.

To do this, Barry needed to get permission from UT Football Coach Darrell Royal, who was basically a god in Texas. Royal led the Longhorns to national championships three times as head coach.

So Barry went to Royal’s office and waited for him.

Eventually Barry saw him and flagged Royal down.

“He looked at me and — of course I was intimidated,” Barry recalls. “And he said ‘What do you want, what can I help you with?’”

So there’s Barry, a 20 year-old kid looking a Texas god in the face — asking him to use his cathedral for a rock n’ roll concert.

“He gave me that look, like ‘Oh my god…’ and he says ‘Well, how many people do you think you’re going to do?’ and I said ‘You know, we’re hoping to do maybe 10-20,000?’ And he said: ‘It’ll never happen.’”