Texas museum map

An ongoing series from Texas Standard, highlighting the different museums from all across the Lone Star State.
Explore the map below and click on the icons to read about the museums as well as see stories we’ve done featuring them, or scroll to the bottom of the page for a full list of the museums we’ve featured on the show and a link to those stories.
Stay tuned! We’ll be adding museums to the map and list as this series goes on.
Got a suggestion for a museum we should check out? Reach out to us!
-
Pandhandle
Amarillo Museum of Art (Amarillo)
Why Cadillac Ranch still captivates, even after 50 years by the highway
-
North Texas
Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum (Dallas)
Dallas Holocaust Museum expansion will highlight discrimination in America today
Dallas Art Museum (Dallas)
After original work was destroyed, Caddo artist debuts new piece at Dallas Museum of Art
-
East Texas
Caddo Mounds State Historic Site (Alto)
‘A sense of renewal’: Caddo Mounds historic site reopens 5 years after tornado destroyed property
-
Central Texas
Bullock State History Museum (Austin)
Lowrider legacy and culture take center stage at Bullock Texas State History Museum
LBJ Presidential Library (Austin)
From Willie Nelson’s cowboy boots to Taylor Swift’s guitar: Austin museum showcases music history
Texas Science and Natural History Museum (Austin)
Former Texas Memorial Museum reopens with new name, new exhibits
Museum of the Weird (Austin)
Cryptids, the macabre highlighted in Austin’s Museum of the Weird
Via Finale: Museum & Gardens (San Antonio)
Music boxes of old play San Antonio history
Science Mill (Johnson City)
This old feed mill Is now an awesome hands-on science museum
-
South Texas
Texas Conjunto Music Museum and Hall of Fame (San Benito)
With San Benito conjunto museum, a daughter continues her father’s labor of love
-
West Texas
Frontier Texas! (Abilene)