Vaccinating Texas: A Tracking Project

Here at Texas Standard, we’re trying something different to highlight some of the frustrations and obstacles facing Texans who are eligible and want to get COVID-19 vaccines. It’s not all bad news, we also plan to update these stories as Texans do receive their shot(s).

We need your help to get started! This will be partly a written survey and partly an audio recording. This form will prompt you with exactly what we need and how you can get it to us. It’s outfitted with a record button that (should) work with whatever device you have to record audio. Just make sure that you are in a quiet place — a closet or a room with carpet, perhaps.

If you face any trouble along the way, send an email to: [email protected]