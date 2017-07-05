Texas Standard for July 5, 2017
North Korea has launched a missile that can reach the United States. It’s a game-changer, says a top Texas expert on national security. We’ll have the latest. And: If you’re a retired teacher living in Texas, stay healthy, because the other option is about to get a whole lot more expensive. We’ll look at troubling holes in a statewide safety net. Also: The comments that rocked College Station –five years after an A&M professor’s remarks about race and violence, the dust is far from settled. We’ll hear the what and why. Plus: A Grammy-winning troubadour on leaving Texas in the rear-view mirror and the close ties that bind him to home. You might second the emotion. All those stories and a whole lot more today on the Texas Standard:
Today’s Stories:
The US Has ‘No Good Options’ For Dealing With North Korea
Retired Teachers Face Huge Health Care Cost Increases
Abilene’s Foster Grandparent Program Is Growing
Gulf Of Mexico Will Likely Experience The Largest ‘Dead Zone’ On Record This Year
Texas Model Confronts A Fellow Airline Passenger Who Body-Shamed Her
Some Texas A&M Donors Pull Contributions After Professor’s Controversial Remarks
Rodney Crowell Says ‘I Do Belong To The People Of Texas’
Does Texas Have The Highest Maternal Mortality Rate In The Nation?