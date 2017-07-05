Texas Standard for July 5, 2017

North Korea has launched a missile that can reach the United States. It’s a game-changer, says a top Texas expert on national security. We’ll have the latest. And: If you’re a retired teacher living in Texas, stay healthy, because the other option is about to get a whole lot more expensive. We’ll look at troubling holes in a statewide safety net. Also: The comments that rocked College Station –five years after an A&M professor’s remarks about race and violence, the dust is far from settled. We’ll hear the what and why. Plus: A Grammy-winning troubadour on leaving Texas in the rear-view mirror and the close ties that bind him to home. You might second the emotion. All those stories and a whole lot more today on the Texas Standard: