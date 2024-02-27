Black History Month Profile: The Austin Chitlin’ Circuit

To find the Chitlin’ Circuit in Austin, folks could walk up and down 11th street, also referred to as “The Cuts,” and find juke joints like the Victory Grill, Chicken Shack and Showbar, which Von owned before it became Charlie’s Playhouse. These were all staples of the Austin Blues scene.

Through his connections and influence, Tony Von created strong long-lasting bonds with eastside venues, local and national touring acts. Von was able to get major acts to come to Austin by playing their songs on the radio and supplying acts with a band – which was almost always local artists.