Will free tuition help more students pursue higher ed? Austin Community College hopes so.

ACC said the program is the driving force behind significantly higher enrollment during the 2024 fall semester.

‘Let’s see if it changes the college-going rate’

ACC Chancellor Russell Lowery-Hart said the goal behind offering free tuition is to make college more accessible, especially to students who might not have otherwise pursued it. He pointed out the percentage of Central Texas high school graduates pursuing higher education has dropped over the last 10 years.

“A decade ago, if you graduated high school, 60% of those high school students went to college,” he said. “Now, a decade later, only 42% are.”

Lowery-Hart said ACC worked with the Trellis Foundation to figure out why this number has been trending down. The organization seeks to increase the number of low-income students and students of color pursuing postsecondary education. It found 58% of prospective ACC students said the cost of tuition and fees was a barrier to enrollment.

“So, affordability is a big reason why students are graduating and not going anywhere. And so this seemed like the perfect group to pilot [free-tuition] with,” he said. “Let’s see if it changes the college-going rate.”

The pilot program gives students free tuition and waives fees for three years, but that can be extended for up to five years if a student pursues one of the bachelor’s degrees ACC offers.

Something that makes the free tuition program unique compared to similar initiatives is that it’s what’s known as a “first-dollar” program. That means the college fully covers the cost of tuition and fees on the front end so any other financial aid students receive, such as Federal Pell Grants, can be used on other essentials.

“If you’re full Pell-eligible, you get to use all of your financial aid for transportation and health care, and child care and housing and living expenses,” Lowery-Hart said. “That really tackles the deeper issues of inequity and affordability.”

College affordability isn’t just an issue in the Austin area; it’s a national issue one. And as college has gotten more expensive, Lowery-Hart said, people have become more skeptical of the value of higher education. A Gallup poll released last month found 36% of respondents had a lot of confidence in U.S. higher education, while 32% had little or none.

“I think because college has become so unaffordable, families are questioning whether they can afford it and whether it’s worth the investment,” he said.

Lowery-Hart said he hopes making college more affordable will help reverse that trend. At the same time, he said, the labor market is shifting and employers are looking for skills — not just bachelor’s degrees.

“We have a wide range of programs that allow students to just get a skill, to get a certificate, to get an associate’s degree,” he said.

That is something that appealed to Daniels. He said originally his dad and mom — who is an ACC professor — thought he would start at ACC and then transfer to a four-year university. He said that’s still on the table, but he wants to see if he’s closer to his career goals after getting an associate’s degree.