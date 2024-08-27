Will free tuition help more students pursue higher ed? Austin Community College hopes so.

From KUT News:
The summer before Xavier Daniels’ senior year was all about having fun. He traveled to Japan and New York, and visited family in Massachusetts.
But this summer was different. The 18-year-old said when he graduated from Leander High School, it felt like real life was officially beginning.
“Me and my friends were saying to each other after we graduated, it’s like ‘tutorial complete’ — now the real game starts,” he said.
And Daniels is excited about what’s ahead. He’s one of 4,813 local students taking part in Austin Community College’s Free Tuition program, which is launching during the 2024 fall semester that starts Monday. The pilot program offers free tuition to local high school grads.
Daniels said participating was a “no-brainer.”
“I was considering what I wanted to do for college and that really seemed like the best option, honestly,” he said.
Hundreds of other graduates from Leander High agreed. According to data ACC compiled at the beginning of August, Leander ISD has the second highest number of graduates participating in the program, behind only Austin ISD, which has over 500 grads taking part.