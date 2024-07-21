‘Uncharted territory’: Texas’ Democratic delegates face historic moment after Biden withdraws, backs Harris

More than 200 Texas Democrats will vote to select a new nominee for president at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Share this story with a friend: Facebook

X

Email



By Matthew Choi, Isaac Yu, Pooja Salhotra, James Barragán & Jasper Scherer, The Texas TribuneGovernment & Politics, Texas Tribune