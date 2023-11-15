Bison return to Texas Indigenous lands, reconnecting tribes to their roots

Indigenous ranchers in Texas are receiving help from nonprofits to rebuild bison herds in the state. One family in Sulphur Springs that received five bison last month invited Texas tribal members to see the herd in person.

By Alejandra Martinez, Texas TribuneAgriculture & Animals, Partner Organizations, Race & Identity, Texas Tribune

Desiree Rios for The Texas Tribune