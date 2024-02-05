Black History Month Profile: The Eastside Kings Blues Festival

From KUTX:

The Eastside Kings Blues Festival started in 2013, as an idea of bassist, producer, and veteran Eddie Stout.

Stout created the Eastside Kings Foundation in 1999 along with recording and releasing an album also named Eastside Kings on Dialtone Records. The album featured several of Austin’s largely unknown veteran and emerging African American blues artists that Stout considered extremely talented including Clarence Pierce, Willie Sampson, and Donald ‘Duck’ Jennings.

The first album’s popularity led to entire series of Eastside Kings albums. Soon after the Eastside King Festival was born. The naming of the festival was a tribute to the artists featured on the albums and the East Austin post-war blues circuit.