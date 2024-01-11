AI, EVs and using tech to enhance beauty all on display at this year’s CES

The annual Consumer Electronics Show usually provides a roadmap to the year ahead in technology – from robots and giant TVs, to phones that bend or fold.

In 2024, the two most common buzzwords heard on the CES show floor in Las Vegas are “artificial intelligence,” or AI.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga says AI can be found in new concept cars, computer chips and even in products from a well-known beauty brand.

Highlights from this segment:

– Hardware company NVIDIA is building AI-friendly computer chips for PCs, as well as a service that will allow it to distribute AI-enhanced images.

– While the absence of the big Detroit-based automakers was noticed at CES, new concept cars from Honda, and an AI-assisted interface from Volkswagen captured many attendees’ attention.

– L’Oréal’s CEO promoted the company’s new tech-aided beauty products.

– Even without a presence at CES, Apple’s announcement that it will begin shipping its Vision Pro headset in early February captured the attention of tech enthusiasts and the media.