They come knocking: A group of crows has visited the same East Austin library for years

From KUT:

For years, a group of crows has gathered at the Ruiz Branch Library in East Austin, sometimes tapping on the windows and seeming to caw at the patrons and staff there. After running into the birds himself, KUT’s Mose Buchele decided to look into their behavior. He filed this story in the style of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven.”

Once while at Ruiz Library, while I pondered weak and wary …

Over a book-sale shelf they have there near the entrance door

Suddenly there came a tapping, as if someone loudly rapping,

Like an urgent constant clapping high above the lobby floor.

“Is that a crow!?!” I muttered, “high above this lobby floor?”

And it was — I’ll tell you more.

The crow was perched at a high window, outside but staring right into

The library, where we go for books and so much more.

And now and then it took to pokin’ at the glass as to betoken

Strange communication spoken to those of us indoors.