At least seven dead after tornado warnings in Cooke County, other parts of North Texas

From KERA News:
Severe weather and likely a tornado ripped through parts of Cooke and Denton counties in North Texas late Saturday night — killing at least seven people, including children.
Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington told The Associated Press that included three family members in a home near the community of Valley View, not far from the Texas-Oklahoma border.
“Sadly, we think that that number is probably going to go up,” Sappington said. ”There’s nothing left of this house. It’s just a trail of debris left. The devastation is pretty severe.”
Sappington said at least two more children were missing.