Election fraud is now a felony in Texas

In 2021, Texas Republicans apparently made a mistake.
It happened when they scored one of their biggest political victories of the legislative session – passing a bill restructuring Texas’ voting process.
“The omnibus voting legislation that the Legislature went after during the 2021 legislative session was in direct response to former President Trump’s claims of a broad and widespread electoral fraud,” said Joshua Blank of the Texas Politics Project.
The product of all this political effort was SB 1, a bill that banned 24-hour and drive-thru voting and created more rules around mail-in ballots.
In the hectic political process of passing a massive voting bill, an amendment was attached that lowered the penalties for electoral fraud.
“At some point, a compromise was made to downgrade illegal voting from a felony to a misdemeanor,” Blank explained.
The amendment didn’t get widespread attention until after Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 1 into law. When the lowered penalties for voter fraud finally got widespread attention, the state’s top leaders were furious.
“Nobody took credit for it,” said Blank.
The amendment was introduced by San Antonio Republican Steve Allison, who said he only filed it at the request of Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to the Texas Tribune.
Paxton did not agree with this account of events.
In a tweet, he called Rep. Allison out by name and wrote that, “vote-fraudsters should be subject to the MAX penalty. Election integrity is no place for a soft-on-crime approach.”