FCC chair announces a return to net neutrality

Jessica Rosenworcel, chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced this week that the regulator intends to reinstate net neutrality rules that were dismantled during the Trump administration.

Net neutrality requires that Internet providers not charge more, or throttle access to some content, while other data flows freely.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga says the Democrat-controlled FCC has embraced the principle that whether users are watching movies, reading email or communicating with a medical professional, Internet providers shouldn’t limit access based on where the content comes from.

Highlights from this segment:

– During the Obama administration, the FCC first required net neutrality policies from Internet service providers. That requirement was eliminated when a majority of commissioners, chosen by President Donald Trump, voted to do so.

– The FCC had not taken action to restore net neutrality before now because the Senate had not confirmed a Democratic commissioner put forward by the Biden administration. That position has now been filled, and Democrats have a 3-2 majority on the FCC.

– When net neutrality was not required of providers, many chose to throttle Internet speeds, including one that served the Santa Clara, California, fire department. The reduction in Internet speeds forced the department to pay double its usual cost to get back online.