Fort Worth, Houston ISD send more students to alternative education following vaping bill

Dylan Roddy is a graduate student at Texas State University. Daniel Carter co-directs Texas Community Health News, a collaboration between the School of Journalism and Mass Communication and the university’s Translational Health Research Center. TCHN stories, reports and data visualizations are provided free to Texas newsrooms.
From Texas Community Health News:
Some Texas school districts are seeing sharp increases in the number of students removed from class as a result of a new law requiring students caught with vaping devices be placed in disciplinary alternative schools.
In the first half of the 2023-2024 school year, for example, Fort Worth ISD was on pace to send 476 more students to disciplinary programs for substance violations than the previous year, an increase of over 2,000%.
The new law, known as HB 114, went into effect Sept. 1, 2023, but before that punishments for substance violations were already increasing in Texas schools, with a more than 60% rise in students sent to disciplinary alternative education programs (DAEP) between 2018 and 2022. With the increases resulting from HB 114, some districts are removing more students from normal classroom environments, which experts warn threatens their chances of graduating.