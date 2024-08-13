From Mexico to Dallas: Frida Kahlo’s Legacy lives on through food, art and coffee

From KERA News:
It’s Friday afternoon in downtown Garland. Behind a hidden door on West Walnut Street sits a tiny cafe. The whizzes and whirls of the espresso machines and grinding of coffee beans can be heard among the light chatter of customers.
Barista Krystal Tran grabs a plastic cup, fills it with a shot of espresso, milk, Mexican vanilla bean extract, cane sugar and tops it all off with a marshmallow-flavored foam. It’s the shop’s signature drink: the Frida Latte.
“There’s something behind Frida Kahlo’s name that attracts people,” said Zoya Elisura, owner of Cafe Frida.