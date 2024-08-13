From Mexico to Dallas: Frida Kahlo’s Legacy lives on through food, art and coffee

Elisura and her husband Gerardo Hernandez opened Cafe Frida in February. Elisura describes the cafe as having a “cozy, Cancun” vibe. Inside they have a colorful wall mural that features the cafe’s namesake.

The Frida in this mural is shown with papaya earrings dangling from her ears. She sports an orange, pink and blue flower crown that accentuates her famous unibrow.

“I can relate to her hardships, this woman is so resilient,” Elisura said. “I mean, look at her years and years later, she is still a legend. When you see her face and bold eyebrows, everybody knows her.”

Many people may have seen Frida Kahlo’s art in a museum or a history book. But 70 years after the artist died, her cultural relevance continues to extend beyond her art. There are murals of her across town, T-shirts with her iconic eyebrows and even a restaurant in West Dallas named after her.

“The first time she visited the United States, which was actually New York in 1938, she was very upset because she was coming to ‘gringolandia,’ ” said Gabriel Anaya, co-owner of Frida’s Tacolandia. “ That’s what she called it, it’s gringo land. So that’s where we got taco land or landia in Spanish.”

Frida’s Tacolandia keeps the spirit of Kahlo alive through authentic Mexican cuisine. Anaya and Jose ‘Charlie’ Gonzalez opened the restaurant in January 2022 in West Dallas.

Papel picados and piñatas adorn the ceiling. While portraits of and quotes from Kahlo cover every wall of the restaurant.