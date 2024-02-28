HBO limited series ‘God Save Texas’ highlights the state’s past to look to its future

Rick, you kind of alluded to this — you’re known so much for your narrative work. Did it feel different to work in documentary? It kind of occurred to me with that early footage that you had, that it’s a structure that you’ve played with in your narrative work at the same time.

Richard Linklater: I share with Alex and Iliana [Sosa, who directed Episode 3]: We’re all distinctly behind-the-camera personalities, like most filmmakers, and so I never wanted to be front and center in anything.

And that footage I used a long time ago, I was just in a camera test. I wasn’t going to be front and center of that. I didn’t imagine that. I just had this footage and some extra shots that I happened to be in, but I never thought that would be the film. So it’s not my nature, but in this I thought it was required. I kind of stepped into that role.

But when you have Alex Gibney and Larry Wright telling you, “We really like that stuff about your mom, I think we should go farther.” They subtly pull it out of you. This looks like a personal film, but in a way so much of it is them pulling it out of me.

It felt like even though it was so personal, it felt more collaborative, maybe, than anything I’ve ever done. I wasn’t as fixed as I would be on another kind of film. And I think, you know, that was appropriate for this film.

So your childhood in Huntsville coincided with the Supreme Court ban on the death penalty. How much did you know about Huntsville’s prison system before you really dove deep into this project?

Richard Linklater: Oh, I knew a lot about it. It’s been a subject I’ve just followed my whole life, kind of like a documentary filmmaker would. I cut out articles, I do research. I knew a lot more than I let on in the movie.

You mentioned that maybe you were a bit of a rarity — that people don’t talk about it that much, that they sort of ignore the walls that are so close.

Richard Linklater: The film’s primarily about that. Within the city limits it’s just the local employer. There it is: It’s the state’s business. I always felt that disconnect, just being a high school kid riding around and these walls you’d ride by. It’s easy to compartmentalize and put out of your mind what’s going on there.

It’s more poignant now when they actually are executing people. It’s unfortunately very current. Texas at 6 p.m. is going to execute an innocent man. I will come out and say it.

We’re doing everything we can, but tragedy is unfolding right in front of us as we speak.

Alex, your episode also really confronts some tough realities primarily in Houston, but also nearby in Port Arthur. Not just environmental justice, but you also make this interesting point about what you say is an overdue reckoning over diversity in the workforce of the oil industry. Could you talk a little bit about that?

Alex Stapleton: I think the oil and gas industry, the environmental impact and the havoc that it wreaks on people, is something that we need to be paying attention to.

In getting into the workforce component of it, I think that quite often we don’t necessarily push back industry or don’t ask a lot of questions. Or we tolerate the no zoning laws that allow these chemicals to be so close to our schools and our homes, our churches, everywhere.

I think it’s because there’s this idea that, “Oh, well, they provide jobs.” I wanted to make the point that let’s just look at these communities that are being the hardest hit. Is everyone working for fossil fuel companies? Is everyone a part of this? And the answer was no.

I definitely don’t believe if you give us jobs then everything is good. It was more about we’re not going to take that excuse anymore.

You spent so much of your adulthood outside of Texas. Are you back now? Did you move back to Texas?

Alex Stapleton: Yes.

Wow. I didn’t expect that in your journey. Was this part of the healing?

Alex Stapleton: Because of Larry. Because of Lawrence Wright.

Richard Linklater: You can leave Texas, but only for so long. It pulls you back.

Alex Stapleton: I came back in 2020 and I had a number of stories that I’ve been filming down here. It was like this weird moment. It was like the Texas gods wanted me to come back to the state.

Just a few weeks ago, I was thinking about moving back to LA and my family. [But] I just made a decision to stay put.

I had an excuse before because I left when I had just turned 18 and I couldn’t wait to get out of here. Now that I’m back, I feel like perhaps the work that I do can help be of service for some of these issues.

Texas is very diverse. It’s very complex. I hope to kind of be an agent that can translate to people in other places of the country. All the advocacy work that’s going on here in Houston about environmental racism. We need help, and we need the rest of the country to help us shine a light on this.

Rick, you’ve been a Texan for a long time. It also makes me think that you find some optimism. In one of your last interviews, you feature the story of this young high schooler. Does that give you sort of hope for the future of Huntsville, of your neck of Texas?

Richard Linklater: You do look for good signs. You have to. You have to stay hopeful, or why would you continue? It’s an uphill battle.

I saw Antigua, and I just really related to him. He was ready to get out of Huntsville. He’s kind of an artist kid. He was just different. I liked him and his friends.

There’s something about that Texas spirit I see out there — that kind of wildcat, highly individualistic [spirit]. When that’s pointed in a productive direction, watch out. Texans can really change things for the better.