U.S. Rep. Greg Casar files bill to connect Texas grid to rest of the country

From KUT:
Of the numerous vulnerabilities exposed by the deadly 2021 Texas blackouts, one caught people’s attention more than the rest: Texas exists as an energy island.
Unlike any other power grid in the continental U.S., the energy system that serves 90% of Texans cannot share much electricity with neighboring grids. That means when the Electric Reliability Council of Texas cannot meet demand, there is no way to import enough power to make up the difference. That leaves the grid operator with no option but to cut electricity to homes and businesses to balance the system.
That is exactly what ERCOT had to do in 2021, when a historic winter storm crippled the state energy infrastructure while raising power demand to historic highs.
Now, three years after the disaster, U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin, has filed a bill to end that energy isolation.
“This is the first bill ever in the U.S. Congress to require ERCOT to finally interconnect,“ the former Austin City Council member told KUT in an exclusive interview ahead of the bill’s filing on Wednesday. “When we’re in trouble we should be able to pull in energy from our neighboring states, and when we have a surplus of energy … we should be able to sell it to them. “
Casar’s Connect the Grid Act would mandate that ERCOT coordinate with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the grid-operating organizations along the state’s borders — the Southwest Power Pool, MISO and the Western Interconnection — to create high-voltage interconnections.