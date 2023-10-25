Garland hosts first ‘It Came From Texas’ horror film festival

Something wicked is coming to Garland this October.

The city is set to host the inaugural It Came From Texas Film Festival, a two-day celebration of fun, campy horror movies from the 50s and 60s – many of which were filmed in the Lone Star State. A few titles might immediately come to mind, but the festival will also feature some hidden gems.

The festival’s director, Kelly Kitchens, joined the Standard to talk about what the event has to offer. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: I don’t think of Garland as a particularly spooky city. Why are you embracing this genre?

Kelly Kitchens: Well, you know what? Garland actually has a very quirky and campy arts scene, and they are leaning into that with this festival.

That makes a whole lot of sense. A couple of titles come to mind when you think of the horror genre, and most of them have the name “Leatherface” attached.

Well, yes.

» RELATED: Why ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ and the Lone Star State are so closely connected

Obviously, not everything is “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” But that’s a big part of it, I would imagine.

Oh, my goodness. We started with “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Since we’re holding the event that last weekend before Halloween, we’re like, “hello, ‘Texas’ is in the title. We’ve got to go with that, right?”

We are honoring “Texas Chainsaw.” It is a crown jewel of the genre. But it was really different from everything that came before it.

In the fifties and sixties, the films that went straight to the drive-ins, like “Attack of the Eye Creatures” and “Giant Gila Monster” and “Zontar, the Thing from Venus.” Those films – you can laugh at them, and it’s not scary. But, “Texas Chainsaw”? Yeah, really scary.