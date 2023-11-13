Listen: Analysis of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial in the Texas Senate

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, after being impeached by the state House of Representatives in May, faced a trial in the Senate that began Sept. 5 and wrapped up Sept. 15.

The following day, senators acquitted Paxton on all 16 articles impeachment tied to allegations that he abused his office to protect political donor Nate Paul. The charges had included seven counts against Paxton of disregarding his official duties, three counts of making false statements in official records, and two counts each of constitutional bribery and obstruction of justice. The Texas House also accused Paxton of misapplying and misappropriating public resources, conspiracy or attempted conspiracy, dereliction of duty, unfitness for office, and abusing the public trust.

Paxton, who had been suspended from his duties since his impeachment, was immediately reinstated.

The Texas Standard and our partners from across the Texas Newsroom delivered unmatched coverage of this historic moment in Texas politics, with hosts David Brown and Laura Rice – along with KUT Managing Editor Ben Philpott and Texas Monthly Senior Editor Alexandra Samuels – offering more than 10 hours of live analysis and context throughout the trial’s opening day and closing arguments.

Other voices featured in the coverage are Texas Newsroom political reporter Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, University of Texas School of Law lecturer Mike Golden, Texas Standard social media editor Wells Dunbar, Texas Standard reporter Michael Marks, and UT-Arlington political science professor Mark Hand.

This coverage was produced by KERA Managing Editor Paul DeBenedetto, Texas Standard Executive Producer Rhonda Fanning, and Texas Standard producer/reporters Sarah Asch, Shelly Brisbin, Kristen Cabrera and Sean Saldaña.

Texas Newsroom Statewide Managing Editor Corrie MacLaggan coordinated coverage, and KUT Digital Platform Content Director Todd Callahan and Texas Standard Technical Director Casey Cheek made it all work.

