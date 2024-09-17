La Porte natural gas pipeline still burning nearly a day after it ignited, burn off timeline pushed back

From Houston Public Media:

A La Porte fire that erupted on a natural gas pipeline owned by Energy Transfer and has been blazing for nearly 20 hours is expected to diminish later today after the timeline was pushed back by the company.

Some residents have been displaced from their homes since Monday morning after evacuation orders immediately went into effect following the massive pipeline eruption. Even more were inundated with lingering power outages.

Evacuation orders were still in effect Tuesday. Impacted landowners have been provided lodging at local hotels, according to Energy Transfer.

“This will continue until evacuation orders are lifted,” according to a Tuesday statement from the company.

The burn was originally expected to diminish early Tuesday after the company isolated the line so that the residual product “can safely burn itself out.” On Tuesday morning, the fire was smaller, but still raging.

The flow to the ruptured line was shut off Monday afternoon, and the remnants left in the pipe have been burning off for more than 12 hours.

The fire ignited around 10 a.m. Tuesday after a vehicle drove through a fence on the west side of the Walmart parking lot and struck the above-ground pipeline valve, according the City of Deer Park Emergency Management Office.

“The Deer Park Police Department and local FBI agents conducted the initial investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting no terroristic activity,” according to the office. “The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the DPPD, and supports that this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Harris County Hazmat and Resources will conduct an investigation once the fire diminishes. Staged in the Walmart parking lot next to the fire, CenterPoint will begin restoring power once the grounds have cooled down.

There were about 328 CenterPoint customers in the area without power on Tuesday morning, according to the company’s power outage tracker.

Residents displaced from their homes are encouraged to contact the Energy Transfer helpline at 855-430-4491.

The company will document their information and advise residents of support and resources available to them.