Natural Bridge goes big in its ‘new’ cavern

“Our caves here are formed by water. And then the decoration, which is what we call the formations — those are created also by water and time and lots of minerals in the limestone,” she said.

Rainfall is absorbed by the soil, then leaches through the limestone, dissolving tiny bits of it as it goes down. When it gets to an open space — a cave — where it drips and solidifies is how and where formations are created.

For years, the Natural Bridge owners had a hunch there was another cave nearby, so they drilled four pilot holes and sent a camera down. The last hole was the payoff.

“They took four pictures, and the first three were white and the last one was black,” Prosapio said. “And they knew that meant back then that they had just found an immense room because the light from the flash couldn’t reach the end of the room and come back to the film.”

They widened the hole and shimmied down a rope to discover what they now call Hidden Cavern.

“And they decided what we want to do with this cavern is we want to not just put in new lights, but really expand what people can see, because there’s three really interesting spaces that we could take people through if we just had the opportunity,” she said. “So they kind of went big and expanded, nearly a football field worth of cavern.”

The Hidden Cavern tour is primarily three really large rooms, each quite different from the last. One of those rooms — the Box Canyon — lent itself towards an extensive light show experience.