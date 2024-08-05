Neo-Nazi gang affiliates attacked a mixed-race family in Martindale, only one was arrested

From the Texas Observer:

On June 22, a hot summer day, a group of 10 family members and friends were wrapping up a tubing trip on the San Marcos River at Don’s Fish Camp in the Central Texas town of Martindale when they were violently attacked by members or supporters of a neo-Nazi prison gang, according to eyewitness videos, interviews with victims, and publicly available records, photos, and other information.

The group of family and friends included three members who were not white, according to interviews, and they were there to celebrate a birthday—something they had done many times in the past. The physical attack apparently began, video shows, after a brief verbal altercation. Several of the victims, who requested not to be named due to serious safety concerns, said that at least one member of the neo-Nazi group referred to a mixed-race teenager, the son of the woman whose birthday was being celebrated, as “Tarzan” after he went to use a rope swing, which the victim group understood as a racial epithet.

The birthday group had just finished tubing on the river—a favorite Texas pastime in the summer heat—before the physical attack, which included punching and shoving, left at least two members of their group injured. In video recorded of the incident, someone can be heard yelling “white power.”

“I am afraid to go back,” one victim told the Texas Observer. “I definitely won’t go back, and if anyone I know is planning to, I will probably tell them what happened to me to discourage them from going.”

Members of the birthday group reported the incident to police, and local law enforcement from the Caldwell County Constable’s office arrived on the scene after the incident and arrested one person, Todd Jeremy Christian, a 45-year-old with an Austin address, on Class A misdemeanor charges for assault causing bodily injury, according to a police report the Observer obtained via a public information request. The report categorized the assault as a gang-related crime motivated by “Anti-Multi-Racial Group” bias.

While only Christian was arrested, video evidence shows at least eight people were involved in the apparent assault on the group of family and friends. Of those eight, the Observer and Bellingcat have identified five—including Christian—as members or supporters of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT), a white supremacist prison gang founded in the 1980s that is unrelated to the original Aryan Brotherhood.

Caldwell County District Attorney Fred Weber told the Observer that the “incident and circumstances leading up to the assault remain under investigation” and that “if warranted by the evidence additional charges may be filed.” Weber said he could not comment on whether additional suspects beyond Christian had been identified.

Don’s Fish Camp released a statement on its Facebook page describing the incident as “horrendous” and said the business is working closely with authorities. “These people are banned from Don’s for LIFE,” the statement reads. “We had no idea that these kinds of people were going to be a problem we just helped them like we do all of our customers. Our hearts go out to anyone who was negatively impacted by this awful incident. We stand behind those seeking justice. As far as we are concerned [the perpetrators] need to be removed from Texas … unfortunately bad people still exist in 2024.”

To identify those who participated in the attack but were not arrested, the Observer and Bellingcat reviewed eyewitness videos to identify possible suspects, noting distinct features such as tattoos. These features were then compared to images and videos on social media, as well as public criminal records, to confirm their identities. Based on that analysis, the outlets identified five of the participants as members or supporters of the ABT, whose neo-Nazi members typically join the gang in prison.

In a now-deleted Reddit post, one victim described how a “neo-nazi gang” with “their shirts off with swastika and other nazi symbols” held their friends underwater. One victim suffered a concussion, facial swelling, and a bruised retina resulting in partial vision loss, while another received a bruised eye, according to interviews with the victims. At least two sought medical attention after the attack.

The Observer acquired footage of the attack recorded by an eyewitness and verified the Reddit post’s claims with the victims. Video appears to show individuals who were part of the group that included the ABT members or supporters instigating the fight, which lasted approximately two minutes and took place in a part of the San Marcos River that is only a few feet deep. In the footage, apparent perpetrators seem to submerge two of the victims underwater.

The Observer and Bellingcat’s investigation identified the following individuals as having participated in the attack and as being either members or supporters of ABT: Cameron Christopher Gerrow, 30; Todd Jeremy Christian, 45; Thomas Dylan Mashburn, 33; James Edward “Buzz” Turner, 50; and Aubrea Faye Herpeche, 28. The outlets also identified a sixth person who participated in the attack: Angela Danielle Burkham, 42, who associates with ABT members or supporters but has not, within the scope of the outlets’ review, expressed explicit support. Another man and woman pictured in videos and described by witnesses remain unidentified.

Christian, Gerrow, and Mashburn all apparently belong to a motorcycle club affiliated with the ABT, called the “Aryan Brotherhood of Texas Motorcycle Club” (ABTMC), based on public records, tattoos, social media, and other information reviewed for this story.