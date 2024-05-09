New mounting options for your flat screen TV

Mounting a flat screen TV on the living room wall might seem like the least technical aspect of setting up a new television, and the one that’s changed the least over time.

But new mounting tech makes it easier to put the set just where you want it, and even move up or down, from the comfort of your couch. Tech expert Omar Gallaga says it doesn’t have to cost a lot, or require drilling large holes in your wall.

Highlights from this segment:

– Newer TV-mounting options include ceiling mounts, corner mounts, and options for raising or lowering the mounted set via remote control.

– Many mounting options range from $50 to $200.

– If you mount a TV yourself, it’s important to secure it to the studs supporting your wall. If you’re uncomfortable with the task, outlets like Best Buy, or Taskrabbit workers can do the job for you at a reasonable cost.