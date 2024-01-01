Grab your popcorn and get ready for these movie releases in 2024

What are some of the most anticipated movie releases for 2024? From superheroes to the super serious – and we’re always looking for films with Texas ties.
Eric Webb, an Austin-based freelance pop culture journalist and film programmer, joined the Standard to preview what to expect on the big screen this year.
This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:
Texas Standard: You recently wrote that one of 2024’s big themes will be sequels and remakes. I was just looking at some of the most anticipated movies coming out in 2024, and it does seem like a lot of franchises are getting some second wind after a lot of years. What are you hearing when it comes to sequels and remakes?
Eric Webb: That’s right. You hear a lot of people talk about how they’re tired of Hollywood sort of recycling old ideas, but if people are concerned about that, 2024 is not the year to go the movies then. It’s kicking off on January 12th with the “Mean Girls” musical, which is kind of being marketed actually as a straightforward remake, but it really is a musical based on the Broadway show.
And then a lot of long-dormant IP is getting new life through reimaginings, reboots or just really long-delayed sequels – like “Twisters,” which is being billed as sort of a new chapter of our famous flying cow cinema.
And then we’ve also got “Gladiator 2” coming from Ridley Scott – it’s been a long time since we’ve seen “Gladiator.” And actually, there’s going to be a new remake of “Road House” starring Jake Gyllenhaal.