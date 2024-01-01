Grab your popcorn and get ready for these movie releases in 2024

Another one that a lot of Texans – well, a lot of folks all across the nation, really – are going to be watching for is a new one from Richard Linklater. Tell us about “Hit Man.”

That’s right. Well, really quick, it’s important to note that movie release dates change more often than Texas weather. So everything’s kind of up in the air, but there’s actually no release date currently announced for “Hit Man” – which is, as you mentioned, the newest one from Richard Linklater, which sees him reunite with Glen Powell, Austin’s own, who he collaborated with on “Everybody Wants Some!!” and “Apollo 10 1/2.”

This movie is based on a 2001 story in Texas Monthly by Skip Hollandsworth, actually: It’s about Gary Johnson, a man in Houston who posed as a killer for hire on behalf of the police, and intrigue ensues after that. But it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September, and it’s already been acquired by Netflix; there’s information about it up on the Netflix website already.

So no official release date announced yet, but I would say that people should keep an eye out for that one, because I would expect it to drop in 2024.

Shifting gears to Dallas director David Lowery, who’s releasing “Mother Mary” this year, at least at last word. What can you tell us about that?

Boy, I love David Lowery. “The Green Knight” is one of his movies, based on the Arthurian legend – that’s one of my favorites. He makes very dreamlike kind of indie cinema.

“Mother Mary” is from A24, and we don’t know a whole lot about it yet, actually. But it’s supposed to follow the relationship between a fictional musician and a fashion designer. And it stars Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, two actresses I really love. We do know that it filmed in Germany in 2023 during the strike because A24 had interim agreements with the actors union for a lot of these projects. So when you look it up in the trades and stuff, it is currently slated for a 2024 release. But like I said, we’ll see if that happens.

» GET MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE STATE: Sign up for Texas Standard’s weekly newsletters

You mentioned A24, and I think that’s the production house behind Alex Garland’s upcoming “Civil War,” which has been getting a lot of attention online. Most certainly Texas plays a big role in the plot, and I believe there are some Texans in starring roles in this film, too?

Oh, that is so true. Austin residents Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who people remember from “Friday Night Lights,” of course, they star in this movie. As the title implies, it’s a very dystopian story. And we’ve already seen the trailer, and it sort of imagines exactly what the title implies: A civil war in America – a second one, at least.

Alex Garland is known for kind of groundbreaking, thought-provoking, speculative sci fi like “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation.” And so in the trailer that fans have already seen, they can see that California and Texas, in this civil war scenario, are allied. And that has caused quite a buzz on the Internet because, as you can imagine, Texas and California don’t end up on the same side of much of anything. So it’ll be interesting see exactly how that plays out in the plot.