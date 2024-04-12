Workers at Houston’s Night Owls print shop unionized before learning business had been sold

Since 2010, Houston’s Night Owls print shop has grown from a small project built around the DIY punk and indie music scene, to a popular institution with a rabid social media following.
That, combined with the company’s eco-friendly water-based printing of hats and other merchandise, garnered it a robust clientele including popular musicians in the punk community such as AJJ, Joyce Manor, Laura Jane Grace and Jeff Rosenstock.
They also printed up merchandise for visual artists with large followings on social media, like the formerly Houston-based Super Yaki and Wizard of Barge.
So when workers at Night Owls print shop launched a unionization drive last fall, its fan base took notice.
Tyler Conner was one of those workers.
“The main thing that kind of drew me to Night Owls initially is the work that they did for a lot of punk bands that that I was a huge fan of,” Conner said.
Ramelle Ramos joined the Night Owls crew around the same time, and they, too, were initially enamored. But that soon changed.
“Like if you’re on the press for hours without breaks or like being able to step away, that’s tough – physically and mentally,” Ramos said.
In the fall, Ramos, Conner and other employees joined together to change that. They created a union they called Night Owls United.
Ramos says it wasn’t just the grueling conditions they wanted changed. They also felt there was little room for advancement and no one to listen to their complaints.
“There’s not a lot of structure, and I think a lot of us wanted that addressed,” Ramos said. “We wanted the pay addressed, we wanted the work conditions addressed as well. And, I mean, personally for me like respect, as well.”
Eric Solomon, who founded and owned Night Owls with his wife, Val, said in an email they felt “blindsided by any insinuation of overworked, unhappy employees.”
He went on to say most full-time employees didn’t work a whole 40-hour week by choice, and he described it as nearly a “come-and-go-as-you-please” type of arrangement. He also shared documentation showing Night Owls employees over a 5-month period worked an average of more than 37 hours a week. The average hourly pay was more than $18.
The Night Owls employees wanted the Solomons to voluntarily recognize their union. That didn’t happen, so instead the union petitioned for a National Labor Relations Board vote to formally affiliate with the Communications Workers of America.
Night Owls United members say that the shop engaged in union-busting tactics from the start. A timeline the union posted on their Instagram page describes meetings the shop organized with representatives of the Labor Relations Institute, an organization which has been criticized for “union-busting” tactics.