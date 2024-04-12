Workers at Houston’s Night Owls print shop unionized before learning business had been sold

Solomon said in an email that management also allowed representatives from the CWA to speak to workers on the clock.

“We were told that even allowing the Union to speak on company time, much less in the building and on the clock, was unheard of, and no one could ever remember a company doing that before,” Solomon said.

But Ramos said that the representatives were brought in following pressure from the workers.

“We all asked like, ‘well, why can’t we get a CWA rep in here?’ And it was unanimous. Like everyone wanted that. So we pushed for that and we were able to get that,” Ramos said.

In December, an overwhelming majority of the employees voted to formalize and become affiliated with the CWA. But before the newly-formed union could enter into collective bargaining, another shoe dropped: Night Owls print shop announced it had sold its business to Thrive Screen Printing, based in Phoenix, Arizona.

“We heard about the acquisition from a customer, not even from ownership,” Conner said. “We learned about it because somebody DM’d, our union social media account saying, ‘hey, how is this acquisition going to affect you guys?’ We just said, ‘what acquisition?’”

Soon after, the workers say they received emails that the print shop had begun filing for unemployment on their behalf with the Texas Workforce Commission.

» GET MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE STATE: Sign up for Texas Standard’s weekly newsletters

Night Owls owner Eric Solomon sent out a statement to clients – and reiterated as much in emails with Texas Standard – explaining that the decision to close down the Houston facility was one that they were unable to communicate directly to workers sooner for legal reasons.

“By the time these talks had started and had progressed, some of the staff made it clear that they’d like to unionize. After receiving that letter from the labor board, lawyers and union people began calling the shots,” Solomon said in an email. “We were told we couldn’t so much as talk to anyone in the bargaining unit, and everything needed to go through attorneys.”

But Conner says communication through union representatives didn’t happen either. He said Night Owls United’s CWA representative had been in contact with Solomon to set a bargaining date, but had been just as “blindsided” by the Thrive acquisition and subsequent layoffs as the workers were.

“If his excuse is that they weren’t allowed to communicate with us directly because of some rule, then they weren’t even communicating with the CWA union representatives either,” Conner said.

But with the acquisition announced and the process of closing down the Houston facility initiated, workers and their CWA representatives turned to negotiating severance in February. At the end of those negotiations, a deal was reached but one last sticking point ultimately led to workers walking away from the offer.

Union members announced on their Instagram page that they had chosen to forgo the severance offer over a requirement that they delete certain posts from the union Instagram page, drop all Unfair Labor Practices charges and cease airing the grievances they levied at Night Owls.

“Ultimately we didn’t feel that it was worth giving up like our one platform that we had to kind of talk about our situation,” Conner said.

Solomon released a video statement following the conclusion of the negotiations, in which he said he was finally able to speak out because he claimed CWA representatives said they could no longer back Night Owls United because of “unreasonable expectations of labor negotiations.”

“We were told the employees changed their minds because they would have to legally agree to never lie or disparage Night Owls or Val or I personally. And they were unwilling to promise to do that,” Solomon said in the statement.

But CWA District 6 released its own statement saying they remained the recognized bargaining agent for Night Owls employees and would “continue to stand behind them in their fight for justice.”