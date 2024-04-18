Ocelot killed in Hidalgo County suggests species’ range has expanded

From Texas Public Radio:

In 2021, a male ocelot was killed after being hit by a car on Highway 281, just south of Linn, Texas. Its location intrigued conservationists and researchers. They asked: What was it doing away from the critically endangered species’ usual habitat range?

Some thought there was a chance the ocelot was an illegal pet living nearby that found its way to the highway. Though ocelots once roamed over a wide swath of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Florida, the largest concentrations of the cats in the U.S. are in the Rio Grande Valley’s eastward counties.

Male ocelots will travel for their own space, usually within two to 10 miles, after reaching sexual maturity. But this ocelot, found north of Edinburg, in one of the more rural areas of the Rio Grande Valley, was about 50 miles away from the closest known population. However, the thornscrub ecosystem surrounding that area of Hidalgo County has the prey and shelter necessary for the nocturnal species to thrive.

A team that included former Gladys Porter Zoo veterinarian Thomas DeMaar collected the ocelot and x-rayed it, confirming that it had been killed by a car. DeMaar collected muscle tissue from the dead ocelot and sent the samples to Duquesne University’s Jan Janecka, an expert in ocelot genetics who originally mapped the DNA of Texas’ populations.

After two different methods of testing, then repeating both, Janecka confirmed that the ocelot was related to the same breeding populations in deep South Texas. But more surprising was that the cat had more unique genetics than those known groups of cats. It shared the same DNA as ocelots found in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

This is the first time that an ocelot has been found outside its known range in the U.S.

This discovery is notable because it means that there may be more than the 100 or so ocelots spread between the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, in Cameron County, and on the Yturria and El Sauz ranches in Willacy County. Texas has the only breeding population of ocelots in the country, but small numbers range in Arizona and New Mexico. There is no accurate count on how many ocelots there are in the U.S.

There is the chance that the ocelot crossed from Mexico into the U.S., as one was documented doing in the 1990s between the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge and rural Tamaulipas. But the physical barriers of fencing, water, and human infrastructure make it unlikely. It’s also possible the genetics found in this Hidalgo County ocelot are present in the Cameron and Willacy County ocelots, too, but they have not been detected yet because species’ overall U.S. population is so small.

But the Hidalgo County ocelot could also suggest that an undetected population that relates closer to a Mexican population of ocelots is living in the thornscrub of northern Hidalgo County.

“It makes you wonder how many more ocelots are hidden out there,” DeMaar said.