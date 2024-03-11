Want to get up close to a great horned owl in Texas? Check out this 24/7 livestream

From KUT:
YouTube’s latest star may be a great horned owl from Austin.
For the last 14 years, Athena has returned to the courtyard at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center to nest. She hangs out incubating her eggs in a planter above the entrance of the courtyard, while her mate hunts for meals.
This year, she has a bigger audience than those who’ve caught a glimpse of her from below: With the help of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the Wildflower Center has set up a camera that livestreams her every move. Now, fans can watch her at all hours of the day and night.