In Presidio, the effort to preserve an Indigenous cemetery is finally complete

From Marfa Public Radio:

For years, descendants of the people buried in El Cementerio del Barrio de los Lipanes had one modest goal.

The small cemetery in Presidio dates back centuries — at least to the 1790s, when the Spanish established a peace settlement for a band of Lipan Apache people in the area. As the city grew up around it, the burial ground became part of a Lipan neighborhood, or barrio, which gave the site its name. But in recent decades, parts of the mound were paved over, and it was all but abandoned.

“There were four-wheeler tracks all through the cemetery, there was trash and broken bottles from some late night happy hour,” remembers Christina Hernandez, who’s been visiting her relatives there since she was a kid. “We really thought that we could just fence the property to keep it safe.”

Three years ago, Hernandez and other descendants found supporters for that effort in the Big Bend Conservation Alliance — and the local government. In November 2021, the city and county of Presidio made the historic decision to give the land to the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas, saying tribal members would be its “best custodians.”