Rainbow Book Bus stops in San Antonio to give away banned LGBTQ+ books

From Texas Public Radio:

A bus touring the South to give away LGBTQ+ books in response to the rise in efforts to ban books made a stop in San Antonio Wednesday.

The outdoor space behind The Good Kind in Southtown was crowded with families and teens lined up to get books with LGBTQ+ characters set up on folding tables and displayed inside a rainbow-colored school bus.

“We really believe that it’s so important to see yourself in these stories,” said Adam Powell, the executive director of the Rainbow Book Bus. “As we all know, there’s a lot of book bans going on right now. And I think especially for queer and LGBTQ+ youth, being told that these books are taken out of their libraries, taken out of their schools, we’re here to say, ‘If they’re going to take them out, we’re going to give them to you for free.’”

The Rainbow Book Bus, which has the backing of RuPaul, started its inaugural journey in Los Angeles on March 4, making stops in Arizona, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. Powell said San Antonio was their last stop on the tour, and the only stop in Texas.