Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee battles on, for reelection and against cancer

Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, one of the two longest-serving members of the Texas delegation, announced earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. There’s little indication she’s planning to let it interfere with her hopes of winning a 16th term in office this November.
Jackson Lee revealed her diagnosis in a written statement on June 2. The announcement came less than three months after she won renomination in a hotly contested Democratic primary and just over five months before she’s scheduled to face the voters again in the general election.
She did not specify what type of pancreatic cancer she has or how advanced the disease is.
“There are some other tumors or cancers in the pancreas that may not actually be as serious or as lethal,” said Dr. Curtis Wray, a professor of surgery at UTHealth Houston. “When we refer to pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, that is specifically the one that carries a grim prognosis, and we would say (there’s) a five-year survival rate, less than 13% for all pancreas cancer patients.”