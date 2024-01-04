Emergency rooms not required to perform life-saving abortions, federal appeals court rules

The Biden administration reminded hospitals of their obligation to perform life-saving abortions under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Texas sued, arguing it was an overstep that mandated abortions.



By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas TribuneHealth & Science, Texas Tribune