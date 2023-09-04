The long fight for adoptees to gain access to their original birth certificates in Texas

Nowadays, it’s no longer considered shameful to be a pregnant, unmarried woman. And starting in the mid-to-late 80s, closed adoptions – meaning there is no knowledge of who the birth parents are or how to get in touch with them – have started to become a thing of the past. In fact, open adoptions are what is recommended, as they have proven to be best for the mental health of everyone involved.

So why are we still using these old systems?

Adoptees want access to original birth certificates for a number of reasons – one being that there’s no guarantee that the information on an amended birth certificate is actually correct.

When Monica Meyers got pregnant in 1976, her parents sent her from her hometown in Indiana to an Edna Gladney unwed mothers’ home in Fort Worth to have her baby in secret and relinquish him into adoption. She said that if she hadn’t gone, she would have had to cut ties with her whole family.

“I have nine brothers and sisters, and I’m number five, the middle child, quintessential middle child,” she said. “I was not only an embarrassment, I was the example of who they should never be.”

The Edna Gladney home and adoption agency oversaw more than 10,000 adoptions in the 1950s alone. It has unfortunately also become known by those in adoption reform as being notorious for falsifying birth documents.

Four years ago, Meyers’ son found her via DNA testing, through her nephew who has his DNA information public. Her husband and her siblings knew she had lost a child to adoption, but she hadn’t told her other kids.

“So, you know, we had to sit down our daughter and tell her. And, life is just funny sometimes, cause you know, that relationship is wonderful, too,” she said. “I think they’re both happy, you know?”

Meyers said that while finding out in such an unexpected way was challenging for everyone involved, ultimately the reunion with her son has been providing a lot of healing, as it forced her to confront what had happened to her.

“I’m not going back to the lies they told me at the beginning, that this is the way you look at it and there’s only one way to look at it. Now we’re tearing this thing apart, and we’re looking at all of it,” she said. “I think about the moms my age who are dying with never getting to meet their child and longing every day and nobody cares.”

The reunion also allowed her to give her son some answers – some he likely didn’t even know he needed. When he told her the birth date that was on his amended birth certificate, she realized that he had been celebrating his birthday five days late every year.

‘This is an emotional thing’

And the date of birth isn’t the only thing that amended birth certificates can falsify.

Ferera Swan, an Austin-based adoptee who advocates for unsealing birth certificates by raising awareness online and through music she writes, said her amended birth certificate says she’s Chinese American – when she’s actually Filipino.

“They had the ethnicity of my adoptive parents down. So basically everything was modified,” she said. “When I saw that, I just started bawling. It was so angering … I couldn’t believe that it wasn’t even the truth. Like, it wasn’t real. It was just the wildest thing to see.”

Learning about the name an adoptee was given at birth can be an important experience as well: “Ferera” is a mix of Swan’s biological parents’ last names. Her husband, who is donor-conceived, just learned about his biological father’s last name.

“People who grow up in their biological families, I think, take these kinds of things for granted,” she said. “I guess it might not be important to every adoptee out there, but I know for the large amount of adoptees that I’ve connected with, names are kind of a big deal. It’s sort of like a personal reclamation.”

Daryn Watson, a 53-year-old Canadian-born adoptee, grew up knowing his first name was Lyle but didn’t know his middle or last name. In Canada, he said, it was relatively easy for him to get access to his adoption records, since in 1995, Alberta restored access to them for adoptees who were born between 1966 and 1985.

“When I first opened it, I just kept staring at it,” he said. “I knew it was a key to finding my birth mother, but it was just kind of in shock.”

Watson lived in Austin for 30 years and was active in the fight to unseal birth certificates for Texan adoptees during the 2015 and 2017 legislative sessions.

“The blank slate mentality and thinking you can put one baby into a family that wants to have to grow their family through adoption – that’s not realistic,” he said. “We’re not blank slates, and we don’t always fit in like a glove. And even after reunion, many adoptees don’t feel they fit in with the adoptive or birth families.”

Using the information he got from his adoption records, he was able to find and reunite with his first mother in 1995. He says that a lot of reunions don’t work out because, with the culture of secrecy that still hangs over adoption, many people – whether it’s the adoptee or birth parent – haven’t come to terms with the injustices they have experienced through adoption.