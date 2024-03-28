Labor shortage on Texas livestock farms? Some ranchers are turning to dogs for help

Sheep do not make up a very large percentage of Texas livestock operations, but those who raise them are increasingly turning to border collies to help them manage their day-to-day farm tasks.

While the use of dogs is trending up, it’s nothing brand-new, of course: Humans have put dogs to work on farms around the world for thousands of years. But now, as farm labor shortages have persisted in Texas, many sheep farmers are turning to dogs for help.

“I’ve helped probably 10 ranchers in the past two months actually getting into this, working livestock with dogs for the very reason that they can’t get help, they can’t get labor,” said Maci McGraw, the president of the Texas Sheep Dog Association. “They need somebody to go out in the farm truck with them and actually bring the cattle up to the bunks. You know, we’ve all gone to alarms or bells on our trucks, or anything like that, to get them to come up – the cattle to the feed bunks where we’re putting out food. So I think it’s really important, a role that they play.”

It’s a role several people said dogs do better than humans anyway. Charly Kronberger, a Texas Sheep Dog Association board member, said that when it comes to herding, dogs can do the work of several people.

“If you’re moving a flock of 100 or several, if you get behind and you have to cover from one side to the other, and the dog can do that himself,” Kronberger said. “Whereas if it was people on foot, you’d have to have three or four people pushing, you know, scattered across the back end of the flock moving on. But a dog can do it all.”

Kronberger got into sheep farming in a roundabout way: She had border collies and wanted to put them to work. She started with sheep dog trials, which are competitions for herding dogs and their handlers, before she got her own sheep. Many of the sheep ranchers with herding dogs participate in trials, sometimes at rodeos or as standalone events.