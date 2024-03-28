Labor shortage on Texas livestock farms? Some ranchers are turning to dogs for help

Agriculture remains one of Texas’ most robust and profitable industries. In 2022, Texas farms sold more than $32 billion in agricultural products – and nearly half of that came from cattle farms.
Many Texans hold jobs in the agriculture sector. But there is one job on a few cattle farms – and many sheep farms – that is increasingly being done by dogs: herding.
Kay Stephens, a veterinarian and dog trainer who owns a small sheep farm outside of College Station, has several border collies who help her with the 40 head of sheep she has on her property this season.
One dog, Jade, is a 5-year-old border collie, the breed of dog preferred by most sheep farmers.
Jade is able to respond to spoken commands and whistles to come up behind the flock in the pasture and put just enough pressure on the sheep to move them toward Stephens in the field.
“You can see she stays nice and pretty far off of them so she doesn’t upset them,” Stephens said. “And the sheep never really get off of a walk. So again, the key thing here is we’re not stressing or upsetting the sheep.”