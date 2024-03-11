Uninsured country: Affordable health care eludes many family farmers and ranchers

The problem is widespread but not often tracked closely by many states, including Texas. There are about 3.4 million farmers and ranchers in the country, according to the USDA’s 2022 Census of Agriculture. Because many are self-employed, they’re at a high risk of being uninsured or underinsured, endangering their health, Knudson said.

To gain health insurance, some farmers and ranchers take a second job off the land with an employer that offers group coverage. Or, their spouses work full time to get health insurance for the family, such as at a local school district or municipality.

Others in middle age, like my Uncle Todd, who lives near New Braunfels, Texas, decide they’ll wait until they’re 65 and can go on Medicare, even though it means risking physical injury from their work every day. Todd has about three years to go and lives alone in a cabin on my family’s property in Comal County, about 36 miles north of San Antonio.

Texas leads the nation in the number of farms and ranches, with 248,416, and has the highest rate of uninsured residents, at about 18%. The state has refused to expand Medicaid to cover more low-income adults, so it’s likely many farmers and ranchers have little or no health insurance. The rural areas they live in suffer from shortages of doctors and hospitals. From 2005 to 2023, a total of 24 hospitals closed or reduced services across Texas, according to the University of North Carolina’s Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

Even if Texas expanded Medicaid, barriers to health care would remain, said Dr. Rick W. Snyder, a Dallas-based cardiologist and president of the Texas Medical Association. Many doctors in the state won’t accept Medicaid patients because the reimbursements are so much lower and slower than private health insurance.

“Coverage is not the same thing as access, and access to waiting lists is not the same thing as access to health care,” Snyder said. “So just because you have a card that says you are covered by Medicaid does not mean you’re going to find a hospital or a physician who actually accepts that.”

Dr. Doug Curran, a physician in Athens, Texas, said the low reimbursement rates are stark compared with private plans.

“Medicaid will pay you about 28 bucks for seeing a kid with an earache,” he said. “You know, you can’t even pay the electric bill, hardly, for that.”

In 2021, the Texas legislature began allowing the Texas Farm Bureau, an agricultural nonprofit, to sell its members health plans that do not have to comply with the Affordable Care Act’s consumer protections, such as rules that prohibit insurers from discriminating against people with pre-existing conditions.

Texas Farm Bureau plans aren’t considered health insurance and operate without oversight by state insurance regulators. Monthly premiums are often lower, but the lack of ACA rules could mean higher costs for farmers and ranchers when they seek care.

Most people who sign up for these and other alternative plans tend to be self-employed, concluded a 2023 Government Accountability Office report.

Some farmers and ranchers I spoke with don’t bother with a doctor anymore, not even for medication. Instead, they use antibiotics made for livestock they buy from a veterinarian or feed store. This workaround became more difficult in June 2023, when the Food and Drug Administration tightened access to antibiotics in an effort to combat bacterial resistance; some of these drugs had long been available over the counter. A veterinarian’s prescription is now required.

Kenneth McAlister, a fourth-generation farmer in Electra, Texas, takes another tack. “I go to Mexico about twice a year and I’ll buy a lot of Mexican antibiotics.”