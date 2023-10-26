How to watch the Texas Rangers in the World Series starting Friday

From KERA News:

Texans will get a chance to root for the Texas Rangers representing their state in the World Series starting Friday.

This year marks the third time the Texas Rangers have made it to the World Series. The team previously made it in 2010 and 2011, but did not win either time. In 2010 they played the San Francisco Giants and lost in five games. The next year they lost in seven games to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The last and only time the Arizona Diamondbacks made it to the World Series was in 2001. They won in seven games against the New York Yankees.

The Texas Rangers are one of six MLB teams that have never won a World Series, but that could change this year.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross told KERA News that the Rangers were a “Cinderella team.”

“We’ve come close in the past, but we’ve never really had this kind of excitement and this big of a turnaround in such a short period of time,” Ross said.

Here’s when and how to watch the Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in this year’s World Series.

What time do the Texas Rangers play?

– Game 1: Oct. 27, 7 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington

– Game 2: Oct. 28, 7 p.m. at Globe Life Field

– Game 3: Oct. 30, 7 p.m. at Chase Field in Arizona

– Game 4: Oct. 31, 7 p.m. at Chase Field

– Game 5, if necessary: Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Chase Field

– Game 6, if necessary: Nov. 3, 7 p.m. at Globe Life Field

– Game 7, if necessary: Nov. 4, 7 p.m. at Globe Life Field

Where can I watch the World Series?

The FOX 4 channel will have World Series coverage in North Texas.

If you’re streaming the game, FOX Sports has you covered on Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV.

MLB.TV subscribers can also watch all World Series games through the streaming service.