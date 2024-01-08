Join us for an event in Austin about disability in Texas

Join Texas Standard and a panel of experts in Austin this month for a conversation about some of the top issues affecting the 3.5 million Texans who live with a disability. We will discuss:

– Current challenges and opportunities in fully inclusive education

– Legal and practical access to the voting booth for all

– Transportation technology, including autonomous vehicles and accessible navigation tools

Accessible seating and ASL interpretation will be available. Watch this space as additional details are confirmed, and make sure to explore our ongoing coverage of disability in Texas.

KUT Considers: Disability in Texas

– 6:30 to 8 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.), Wednesday, Jan. 24

– Kodosky Donor Lounge at the Long Center in Austin, 701 W. Riverside Drive.

– Please RSVP for this free event.

KUT Considers is a quarterly series from Texas Standard’s home station, KUT News in Austin, facilitating community conversations around a range of topics, from current events to culture and more.