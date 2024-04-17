Texas Standard for April 17, 2024: Judge overseeing struggling foster system fines the state $100,000 a day

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Judge overseeing struggling foster system fines the state $100,000 a day

A federal judge has imposed a $100,000-a-day fine against the state for failing to fix its problems with the system.

For more, the Standard is joined Taylor Goldenstein, state politics reporter for the Houston Chronicle.

Texas is a state that restricts divorce during pregnancy. What does that mean now that abortion’s banned?

Four states, including Texas, restrict divorce during pregnancy. Now, with a decision by the Arizona Supreme Court this week, all four of those states also have near-total bans on abortion.

It’s a combination that can be fatal, according to experts on domestic violence. The 19th News’ Jennifer Gerson joins the Standard with more.

This week in Texas music history

On April 18, 1912, country bandleader Dolores Fariss was born in Hutto, Texas.

Jason Mellard with the Center for Texas Music History at Texas State University shares her story.

Developers have built thousands of windowless bedrooms in Austin. Now, the city may outlaw them.

In some cities in Texas, it’s not against code to build a bedroom without a window. Over the past two decades, developers in Austin have built hundreds of windowless bedrooms.

But now some elected officials want them banned. KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy has the story.

Denver is announcing its new immigration policy in Texas, too

The City of Denver sent two city employees to El Paso last week to deliver some news: It’s shifting away from emergency sheltering for migrants and focusing on long-term housing and job training.

Those services will be useful to asylum seekers, but they’ll be available to far fewer people. Colorado Public Radio and Denverite reporter Desiree Mathurin join the show with more.

‘City Limits’ looks how urban highways shape our lives

In her acclaimed new book “City Limits,” journalist Megan Kimble examines the effort to rethink urban highways in Texas. She also traces the history of racism and inequality that carved up communities in three of the state’s’ largest cities.

Kimble joins the Standard for a discussion today.

The future of work involves trades for many Texans

Enrollment at trade schools is on the rise.

As part of our series looking at the future of work in Texas, hear from an Austin student who chose to enroll in an auto program after watching a TikTok video.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.