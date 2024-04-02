Texas Standard for April 2, 2024: What will the weather be like on eclipse day?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, April 2, 2024:

Texas cattle infected with bird flu have gotten a human sick

A Texan working with cattle sick from avian flu has apparently become infected with the virus.

What do we know about how this happened and how severe the case is? The Standard’s joined by Dr. Jennifer Shuford, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The new firms connecting Arlington with high-speed internet access

The race to connect more homes in Arlington to fiber internet continues. But after a company that promised a citywide network told the city it could no longer finish the project, it’s up to several companies to fill in the service gaps.

KERA’s Kailey Broussard reports on the race to connect homes – and the people waiting at the finish line.

North Texas federal court won’t adopt guidelines to curb judge shopping

Federal district judges across North Texas and the Panhandle won’t adopt federal guidelines aimed at curbing a judicial practice called judge shopping.

KERA’s Toluwani Osibamowo reports Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer helped push those guidelines:



State parks are booked months in advance. What’s a Texan gotta do for a getaway?

Texas’ state parks are experiencing a surge in visitors, with around 10 million people flocking to them each year.

If the crowds at your favorite spots are overwhelming, Texas Monthly contributor Pam LeBlanc has some off-the-beaten-path recommendations to share on today’s show.

Central Texas cities and businesses prepare for historic influx of eclipse tourists

Next Monday, a total solar eclipse will sweep across North America, with Central Texas offering prime viewing spots.

All week, our home station KUT News is reporting on the eclipse’s impact on the state. KUT’s Maya Fawaz and Luz Moreno-Lozano report that while larger cities anticipate economic boosts, smaller towns may face challenges in accommodating the crowds.

A Texas wildlife center is working to revive populations of a tiny but deadly African wildcat

Standing at a mere eight inches tall, the black-footed cat may seem diminutive, but its hunting prowess is unmatched. Still, with only some 10,000 left in the wild as of 2019, this formidable predator faces big challenges.

Amanda Collins works with the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas. She’s leading a conservation program aimed at preserving this species and joins us today:



What will the weather be like on eclipse day? Here’s a forecast for April 8

With less than a week until a historic solar eclipse, the weather’s looking a little iffy. Some areas slated for large gatherings might face significant rain, while cloud cover could obscure the transition from light to dark.

Anthony Yanez, meteorologist at Houston’s KPRC-TV, has been closely watching the weather outlook for April 8 across Texas and joins the Standard with the latest.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.